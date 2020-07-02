These are all the places where it will be mandatory to wear face masks in Toronto
Face masks will soon by mandatory in Toronto after City Council voted in favour of making them required in all enclosed public places as of July 7 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The new bylaw will require businesses to enforce policies to ensure masks or face coverings are worn in all indoor public spaces.
Here are all the places you'll be required to wear a face mask or covering in Toronto.
The bylaw will include exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, children under the age of two, and other reasonable accommodations.
The bylaw will also allow for the temporary removal of a mask when receiving certain services, having a meal, or engaging in a fitness activity.
The bylaw coming into effect does not apply to apartment and condo buildings, child care facilities, schools and outdoor areas.
Fines for non-compliance are expected to be announced soon.
Fareen Karim
