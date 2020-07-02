These are all the places where it will be mandatory to wear face masks in Toronto

Face masks will soon by mandatory in Toronto after City Council voted in favour of making them required in all enclosed public places as of July 7 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The new bylaw will require businesses to enforce policies to ensure masks or face coverings are worn in all indoor public spaces.

Here are all the places you'll be required to wear a face mask or covering in Toronto.

retail stores

convenience stores

malls and shopping plazas

enclosed areas of grocery stores, bakeries and farmer’s markets

restaurants and bars when permitted to open for indoor service

indoor recreational facilities, gyms, and swimming pools when permitted to open

libraries

community centres

community service agencies

personal service settings

churches, mosque, synagogue, temples and faith settings

art galleries, museums, aquariums and zoos

banquet halls, convention centres, arenas, stadiums and other event spaces

real estate facilities such as open houses, presentation centres

common areas in hotels, motels and short-term rentals

entertainment facilities including concert venues, theatres, cinemas and casinos

business offices open to the public

The bylaw will include exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, children under the age of two, and other reasonable accommodations.

The bylaw will also allow for the temporary removal of a mask when receiving certain services, having a meal, or engaging in a fitness activity.

The bylaw coming into effect does not apply to apartment and condo buildings, child care facilities, schools and outdoor areas.

Fines for non-compliance are expected to be announced soon.