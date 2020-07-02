City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto masks mandatory

These are all the places where it will be mandatory to wear face masks in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Face masks will soon by mandatory in Toronto after City Council voted in favour of making them required in all enclosed public places as of July 7 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

The new bylaw will require businesses to enforce policies to ensure masks or face coverings are worn in all indoor public spaces.

Here are all the places you'll be required to wear a face mask or covering in Toronto.

  • retail stores
  • convenience stores
  • malls and shopping plazas
  • enclosed areas of grocery stores, bakeries and farmer’s markets
  • restaurants and bars when permitted to open for indoor service
  • indoor recreational facilities, gyms, and swimming pools when permitted to open
  • libraries
  • community centres
  • community service agencies
  • personal service settings
  • churches, mosque, synagogue, temples and faith settings
  • art galleries, museums, aquariums and zoos
  • banquet halls, convention centres, arenas, stadiums and other event spaces
  • real estate facilities such as open houses, presentation centres
  • common areas in hotels, motels and short-term rentals
  • entertainment facilities including concert venues, theatres, cinemas and casinos
  • business offices open to the public

The bylaw will include exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, children under the age of two, and other reasonable accommodations.

The bylaw will also allow for the temporary removal of a mask when receiving certain services, having a meal, or engaging in a fitness activity.

The bylaw coming into effect does not apply to apartment and condo buildings, child care facilities, schools and outdoor areas.

Fines for non-compliance are expected to be announced soon.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Driver charged after video captures dramatic crash on residential street in Brampton

These are all the places where it will be mandatory to wear face masks in Toronto

Plastic seat dividers are now being tested on GO buses and trains

Toronto might create a central quarantine facility for people with COVID-19

Toronto is now under a heat warning as temperatures climb to 35 C

TTC installs large heated bus shelters along busy routes

Toronto is about to start enforcing parking rules again

Here are all the changes coming to the TTC this week you need to know about