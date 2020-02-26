City
GO train delays end in Toronto after police break up rail blockade

After a day of train cancellations and commuter chaos, full service has been restored on GO Transit lines running out of Toronto.

Demonstrators acting in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en and Tyendinaga First Nations re-occupied transportation routes across the country yesterday after Ontario Provincial Police moved in to arrest a group who had famously been halting train service between Toronto and Montreal for a number of weeks.

Toronto police enforced an injunction to remove dozens of people from train tracks near Jane and Dundas Street West overnight last night, while officers in other parts of the GTA have been doing the same to clear the way for trains running on tracks further west of the city, which had also been stopped due to new protests yesterday.

Demonstrators in Toronto were forcibly carried off of the tracks around 3 a.m.

Metrolinx experienced disruptions "throughout the entire system" yesterday, though most service resumed by the end of the day, with some trains rerouted on detours to bypass blockades.

Some commutes in and out of Union Station were impacted, along with service in other parts of the GTA, including to and from Guildwood GO, Hamilton GO, West Harbour GO, Niagara Falls GO and St. Catharines GO stations.

Blockades east of Hamilton ended during evening rush hour yesterday after an anarchist collective demonstrating for Wet'suwet'en and Tyendinaga cleared out following discussions with local police, who had an injunction from CN Rail.

According to Metrolinx, passengers traveling to and from Milton GO station can expect normal train service to resume today.

Elsewhere in Ontario, similar demonstrations continue in Caledonia, where portions of Highway 6 remain closed.

The weeks of rallies and blockades — which started after the RCMP started removing Wet'suwet'en land protectors from their own unceded territory in northern B.C. to make way for work to commence on the contentious Coastal GasLink pipeline — have made international headlines as political, social and economic tensions across the country continue to heighten.

