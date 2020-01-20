This is what the TTC subway map will look like in 2021

Finally, the TTC subway map will soon at least somewhat resemble an acceptable transit map for a big metropolis like Toronto.

Though our transit network will never rival the impressive colourful webs of London, Tokyo or New York, it is finally expanding in a big way thanks to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

One resident has re-posted the TTC's rendering of what the subway map is going to look like in September 2021, after the new line is complete.

The long-anticipated, though expensive and somewhat controversial, expansion will be the biggest change to the TTC subway map in decades, though the construction — which started all the way back in 2011 — has been a bit more than a mild annoyance for the city.

The project is nearly halfway complete, and current work being done includes completing construction of the the 15 underground stations and laying the track itself.

The new line will not only provide the obvious benefits of 22 new subway stops across the city (and a new link to three existing stations), but it also comes with perks like additional green space, public art and an all around better-looking Eglinton Ave. than the one we had before.

Here’s the latest update from the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in #Toronto.



Huge milestone for Keelesdale Station last week, as structural steel installation was completed for the main entrance building!

Toronto has only seen a handful of stations added since the '80s, with the addition of the five-station Sheppard line in 2002 and the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension which added six stations up to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre in 2017.

After the Crosstown LRT is opens next year, we'll just have to wait and see what happens with the Finch West LRT and the proposed Ontario Line, though members of the public seem to be calling for a downtown relief line more than anything else at this point.