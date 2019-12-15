Here's why the TTC was just ranked one of Toronto's best employers

For all of the utter bull crap they have to deal with from customers every day, TTC employees are actually some of the happiest workers around.

Mediacorp Canada released its annual list of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers for 2020 late last week, revealing which 100 companies in and around the city treat their employees the best in terms of human resources, workplace policies, benefits, vacation time, community involvement and more.

The TTC was highlighted along such giants as Sick Kids, Pepsi, VISA, U of T and pretty much every major bank in Canada as one of the best places to work for 2020, thanks in large part to its extensive diversity and inclusion programs.

"It takes more than lunchtime yoga or fresh veggie platters to make your organization a cool culture where people want to come to work," reads a website announcing the winners of the 14th annual Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition.

"These winning employers have all shown a commitment to best practices, ensuring that their policies and human resources management are progressive and representative of the diverse multicultural populace that is the face of business in the GTA."

A microsite dedicated the TTC's top employer status explains that the public transit commission is actually one of the top diversity employers in Canada.

"The TTC recently launched its first-ever Diversity and Human Rights Executive Steering Committee, composed of senior leadership, staff and unionized employees representing different functional areas across the organization," it reads.

"The committee is currently working on a multi-year diversity and human rights strategic plan and will assist in the development of new programs and initiatives."

The organization, which employs nearly 15,000 people in the GTA, was also lauded for its employee rewards and recognition program, for helping its employees plan for retirement, for offering 100 per cent premium coverage health benefits and for generally caring about the wellness of its workers.

For instance, the TTC regularly runs internal wellness campaigns and "offers workshops on a variety of topics, including nutrition and fitness, caloric balance, portion control, healthy eating on the go and understanding food labels."

"I'm grateful to work for the TTC each and every day and honoured to share this award with all our employees," said TTC CEO Rick Leary in a statement addressing the win.

"I'm proud that we are being recognized for our innovative employee programs and culture, but most of all, I'm proud of the nearly 15,000 people who keep the city moving 365 days a year and make the TTC such a great place to work."