Toronto has begun testing the new trains that will run on the Eglinton LRT

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been under construction for what seems like forever. But with expected completion set for 2021, it seems some serious progress is being made.

One example of that progress is the fact that some of the Light Rail Vehicles (LRV) — the trains that will be used along this route — were spotted being tested outside the Mount Dennis yard this past weekend.

Spotted (by our chief planner no less!): LRVs have begun testing outside the Mount Dennis yard to the west portal https://t.co/E9g8V7EOtJ — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) December 14, 2019

Once construction is completed, the TTC will operate 76 of these Bombardier Flexity Freedom LRVs on the Eglinton Crosstown.

The trains will be operated with Automatic Train Control (ATC), which is "a remote controlled system in which train operations are controlled entirely by software from a centralized control room," according to Metrolinx.

The first LRV made its way into Toronto from Bombardier's manufacturing plant near Kingston almost a year ago, revealing that the vehicles are almost identical to Toronto's streetcars.

But despite exterior similarities, the trains do have some differences.

While streetcars bear the traditional red and white TTC colours, these new trains are actually black and white.

They're also quite a bit wider and faster than the city's streetcars.

We are proud to present the first @metrolinx Eglinton Crosstown LRV. Its currently being tested at our Kingston Facility #Flexity @crosstownTO pic.twitter.com/obnLOh1RcW — BombardierRail (@BombardierRail) October 30, 2018

Once completed, the Eglinton LRT will have 25 stations along the dedicated route — which spans 19 km — getting residents to their desired destinations up to 60 per cent faster than before, according to Metrolinx.