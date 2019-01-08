City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown toronto

This is what the new Eglinton Crosstown vehicle looks like

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is far from finished, but now we know what the new transit line's cars are going to look like when the project is finally finished in 2021 (hopefully).

The first Crosstown car made its way into Toronto from Bombardier's manufacturing plant near Kingston today.

The Flexity Freedom light rail vehicle, as its called, is nearly identical to the streetcars that we've been riding since they first rolled out downtown in 2014. 

That is, except for one major distinction: unlike the Flexity Outlook streetcars, which are red and white, the new LRT vehicles have eschewed the traditional TTC colours for a more monochromatic look.

The black and white vehicles will also be wider than the streetcars, and faster. Otherwise, the functions of both cars are pretty much the same.

It's a relief to see an actual vehicle coming from Bombardier after they missed their deadline in October in a string of contract violations that have strained the relationship between the equipment manufacturer and the TTC. 

Whether we'll be getting the other five required from Bombardier before the end of the month has yet to be seen.

Lead photo by

Bombardier

