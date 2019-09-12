City
Toronto neighbourhood has had enough of construction causing pedestrian nightmare

Yonge and Eglinton has been a total nightmare since major construction began at the intersection

Between work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the E Condos on the northeast corner, it's been a pure nightmare for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike. 

But beyond inconvenience, the construction has actually become dangerous and led to multiple fatalities, which is why some are now calling for the work to be stopped or at the very least, paused. 

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old woman named Evangeline Lauroza died after being hit by a cement truck at Yonge Street and Erskine Ave., north of Eglinton Ave.

In January, a 40-year-old male pedestrian was killed by a dump truck driver while crossing Lawrence Ave. W., at the Allen Rd. exit.

Now, city councillors and Toronto residents are saying it's enough. 

Yesterday, Councillors Mike Colle, Jaye Robinson and Josh Matlow held a press conference calling for a Construction Traffic Safety Strategy for the Yonge-Eglinton Area. 

"That's the second death by a construction truck since January in my area. It is time for a pause in Development in the Yonge-Eglinton area which is being overwhelmed by heavy construction vehicles. We need a pause," Colle said

In light of the multiple tragedies, Colle is asking council for a traffic and pedestrian safety plan for major construction sites before city development approvals, and to provide immediate "safe city" driving training for all heavy construction truck drivers.

He's also asking that they hire full-time pedestrian crossing guards on the site of all major construction projects paid for by developers, and install full-time crossing personnel at all intersections on Yonge St. from Castlefield Ave. to the Kay Gardiner Beltline, paid for by developers.

On top of all that, he's requesting the immediate implementation of a construction traffic safety management plan for the Yonge-Eglinton area.

Colle said there must be an immediate pause in granting new approvals for new development projects until all the necessary safety measures have been implemented. 

