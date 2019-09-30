City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bahen centre toronto

University of Toronto is taking steps to prevent more suicides on campus

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The University of Toronto has installed temporary barriers at the Bahen Centre after a student died on Friday evening. 

The death, which marks the third death to occur in the building within the last two years, according to The Varsity, has sparked discussion regarding the U of T's culture surrounding student suicide. 

The Bahen Centre, which houses the information technology, computer science, and some engineering faculties, reopened on Sunday after the incident with the new barriers and a memorial, where people can leave messages. 

"Historically, U of T has been hesitant to acknowledge on-campus student deaths," wrote Andy Takagi, a writer for The Varsity. 

According to U of T, they had been working with architects to design permanent safety measures for the Bahen Centre since last spring. A more permanent solution is expected to be installed this fall, says the school. 

The second death to happen at the Bahen Centre ocurred this March, prompting a silent student-led protest outside Simcoe Hall. 

Many students have expressed disappointment in the faculty's reaction to the deaths, the first of which happened last year in June. 

There are calls for better mental health supports on campus. People are also wondering why the platform from which three students jumped remained unfenced for so long. 

Lead photo by

Jiejing Zhou

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A big crowd showed up to get selfies with Justin Trudeau next to the Toronto Sign

University of Toronto is taking steps to prevent more suicides on campus

Dramatic fire at Toronto condo building sends fire and smoke into the sky

The TTC is making a number of changes to its bus and streetcar routes

5 hidden spots to check out fall colours in Toronto

It's going to feel like a scorching 36 C in Toronto this week

Early voting in Toronto for the 2019 federal election in Canada

5 small towns near Toronto to visit this fall