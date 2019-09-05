City
Toronto Road Closure

TIFF and street festivals to close Toronto roads this weekend

Road closures will be in full effect this weekend in Toronto as major events roll into town. TIFF and the annual Cabbagetown Festival are just some of the reasons there will be closures, so ditch the car and get in on the action.

However, if you do plan on driving around the city this weekend, here's what you need to know.

TIFF Festival Street

The following full closures will be in place from 5 a.m. on September 5 until 5 a.m. on September 9 for the annual TIFF street festival.

  • King St. West between Peter St. and University Ave.
  • John St. between King St. West and Wellington St. West
  • Ed Mirvish Way between King St. West and Pearl St.
  • Simcoe St. between Wellington St. West and Pearl St.
Taste of the Kingsway

Bloor St. West between Montgomery Rd. and Prince Edward Dr. will be closed from noon on September 6 until midnight on September 8 for the tasty event.

Environment Day

This event will see Shaw St. from College St. to Harrison St. closed from 6 p.m. on September 7 until 5 p.m. on September 8. 

Cabbagetown Festival

The following significant road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. on September 7 until 9 p.m. on September 8 for the street festival.

  • Parliament St. from Wellesley St. East to Gerrard St. East
  • Carlton St. between Ontario St. and Parliament St., and then between Parliament St. and Exchange Ln.

Other streets that will be impacted include Amelia St., Prospect St., Lancaster St., Winchester St., Aberdeen Ave. and Spruce St.

Exact Yorkville Run

This running event will include a number of full, partial and rolling closures on September 8 from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will impact sections of Bay St., Wellesley St. West, Dundas St. West, University Ave., Queen’s Park Cres. East, Bloor St. West, Avenue Rd. and Davenport Rd.

Kingsway BIA

