It's going to feel like 37 C in Toronto this weekend as temperatures spike back up

Temperatures in Toronto may seem to have cooled down a little, giving the impression that those hot summer days are behind us.

But you may want to plan another weekend at the beach, because temperatures are going to rise again.

The Weather Network is predicting it'll feel as hot as 33 degrees C with the humidex on Saturday, and temperatures could rise to 30 degrees C on Sunday while feeling like 37 degrees C with the humidex.

Unfortunately, with the predicted hot temperatures also come thunderstorm warnings.

"Friday will mark the start of the warming trend across southern Ontario as temperatures reach the seasonal mark and will then continue to climb throughout the weekend. We'll also watch for a multi-day thunderstorm threat with the risk stretching right into Monday," the Weather Network says.

Monday is expected to be even hotter, with temperatures rising to feel as hot as 39 degrees C with the humidex.

While the rain might be coming, we'll hopefully have some pockets of beautiful summer weather this weekend — so don't put away your bathing suit just yet!