10 unmistakable iconic symbols of Toronto

Toronto has plenty of notable landmarks, but there are a few symbols in particular that we associate most closely with this city. From buildings to animals to logos, these sights definitely hit home for locals, but even tourists can admit these icons are pretty synonymous with T-dot.

Here are some unmistakable symbols of Toronto.

CN Tower

It needs no explanation: this looming pointy downtown structure is globally-known as Toronto's quintessential tower.

TTC streetcar

We'ree well into the new era of Toronto streetcars, with the sleek Flexity Outlook vehicles becoming the new norm. Still, the old-school CLRVs (and their mysterious sand piles) will always be classic.

OVO Owl

October's Very Own is undoubtedly one of the city's largest homegrown brands, courtesy of Toronto champion, Drake. If it's not being displayed on a billboard, or the new store, you can also catch the owl logo on the OVO Athletic Centre when driving by the Gardiner.

OCAD

This school on stilts is easily one of the coolest buildings in the city. It's the country's largest art university, so it makes sense the multi-coloured Sharp Centre For Design on McCaul is one of the artsiest-looking places in the city.

Rogers Centre

This multi-purpose stadium (SkyDome for life) is home to the hottest concerts and the Blue Jays. Coupled with the CN Tower, it doesn't get more iconic than that.

El Mocambo sign

The neon palm tree returned to Spadina after years in flux, marking the official return of the city's most historic music hall, El Mo.

City Hall

Nathan Phillips Square is home to our most famous duo of curved buildings. This landmark has been the backdrop of multiple action films, but you'll probably recognize it best as our city's logo.

Queen Street Viaduct

Now over a century-old, this pretty green bridge and its arch, inscribed with the phrase "this river I step in is not the river I stand in," is considered an essential work of art.

The ROM

Hate it or love it, the hulking glass addition to the original Royal Ontario Museum building placed this tourist attraction firmly on the map as a place to visit, if not to explore, than to ogle from the outside.

Raccoons

They take the TTC, they peruse vinyl, they eat breakfasts in our kitchen: at this point, Toronto raccoons are as much as part of the city landscape as the human citizenry.