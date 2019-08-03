Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ovo store eaton centre

People couldn't wait for Drake's OVO Store to open at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake's new OVO Store at the Eaton Centre in Toronto was not the place to be today if you wanted to avoid the crowds.

Before the store officially opened for the first time today at 9:30 a.m., there was already a massive line snaking around the railing on the upper floor of Toronto's most popular downtown mall.

This isn't the first OVO Store in Toronto and probably won't be its last. The first one ever opened on Dundas West way back in 2015.

There's also one at Yorkdale which opened to huge crowds in 2017 and they've since branched out to Square One, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles and London.

But this OVO Store at the Toronto Eaton Centre promises to be different and people just couldn't wait to get a first look.

While the store carries the usual line of OVO merch, this so-called Yonge Street Dreams store stocks some exclusive items not available anywhere else including limited edition t-shirts, a capsule collection and other collaboration pieces.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

People couldn't wait for Drake's OVO Store to open at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Canada Goose forced to change advertising claims after PETA complaint

Toronto is for Everybody is the city's catchiest new t-shirt slogan

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this August

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August

Anthropologie and Diesel just shut down their flagship stores in Toronto

Toronto fashion startup lets you rent high-end everyday clothes

Someone in Toronto just bought the most expensive pair of Nike sneakers ever