Raccoon spotted shopping inside Toronto record store

How much is that night boi in the window? The one with the long, stripy tail?

Oh, he's not for sale — he's just browsing the merch at store on Queen West after hours, as raccoons do.

A mischievous member of Toronto's trash panda community was spotted in the window of Kops Records at 299 Queen Street West on Thursday, poking out from behind a Willie Nelson album.

"Peak Toronto," wrote downtown resident Kelly Robson on Instagram when posting video footage from the scene.

The raccoon appeared timid, but not so much so that he didn't stick around for a minute to pose for photos (or, more likely, discern if any of the humans in front of him had food).

Displeased with their meagre offerings of cell phone cameras and giggles, the raccoon eventually retreated back into the store and away from the window.

"He wants to know if they carry any garbage," joked one commenter on Robson's post. "So...the Kops caught a bandit?" wrote another.

It is not known how the raccoon got into or out of the record store, but such an occurrence is not entirely unusual in the Queen West area.

Kops Records was so tickled by the visit that they re-grammed Robson's video, writing: "It's not just you! Even raccoons like to KOP a good album."

Har har har.