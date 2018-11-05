Raccoon takes ride on escalator at TTC subway station

One fuzzy little Toronto resident got himself into—and then out of—a pickle this weekend at St. Clair Station after boarding an "up" escalator with the intention of going down.

So embarrassing.

The TTC passenger, a small raccoon, was captured on camera Sunday night trying to exit the subway station by opening a glass door. Unfortunately, he was too short to reach the handle with his magnificent, dexterous paws.

Seeing no other way out, the raccoon scurried over to an escalator and started to run down it — against the track, which was moving in an upward direction.

The creature was not deterred (are raccoons ever? by anything?) and powered his way down the entire escalator.

Video footage of the incident was uploaded to Reddit by a fellow TTC customer who joked that he "saw this guy get on the subway without paying."

That customer, u/toralex, said via PM that the raccoon didn't hang around to hear people applauding his accomplishment. He simply ran down the escalator and disappeared, "probably down into the tunnel."

Probably to find some half-eaten bagels or fried chicken bones in a dumpster. Toronto garbage: it's cute little finger-lickin' good.