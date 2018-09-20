Raccoon spotted eating breakfast inside Toronto home

One naughty little nightboi is showing the world just how "uber" Toronto raccoons really are this week after breaking into a local home, eating all of the bread, and then pretty much laughing when asked to leave.

Toronto-based wedding planner Jenny Serwylo shared the harrowing story of how her kitchen was raided on Tuesday night via Reddit and Instagram, complete with photos of the (naturally) masked assailant.

"This adorable a**hole tore through my screen and broke in to my kitchen last night," she wrote in a Reddit post on Wednesday morning.

What's a homeowner to do? Serwylo grabbed a broom and tried to shoo the invader outside.

The two accomplices he'd crawled through the window with left without contest, but the raccoon in Serwylo's pictures simply stared back at her while scarfing down english muffins, seemingly annoyed by the commotion she was causing.

"I was definitely hissing and growling at him in hopes he'd leave," she wrote. "He just looked at me like I was crazy."

An Instagram Stories video from that night shows the raccoon trying to hide his bread from Serwylo. She sarcastically assures him that she won't try to steal his food and begs, "Buddy! Just go home!"

The permanently hungry raccoon did leave eventually, but only after eating 100 per cent of the kitchen's bread stock. Serwylo quickly locked the window after him, but the critter later returned with some friends to scratch at the glass for about two hours.

While displeased with the destruction of her screen and bread, Serwylo says she and the raccoon did share "some really cute moments between the yelling and broom waving."

Fortunately, the thieves didn't poop on anything — but that doesn't mean they're welcome back.

Serwylo wrote in her Reddit post that she "couldn't find any wildlife control places that were open in the middle of the night" and asked about what to do if it happens again.

Toronto Animal Services will only assist with wildlife when injured or sick, but plenty of commenters recommended private pest control companies.

The City of Toronto itself says that residents should secure all uncapped chimneys, loose shingles and openings in attics, roofs and eaves, garages and sheds to prevent break-ins from happening in the first place.

"If raccoons do get in, you can evict them and discourage them from re-entering," reads a page on the city's website dedicated to raccoons.

"Hang ammonia-soaked rags, play a loud radio tuned to an all-talk station, keep the area brightly lit," it advises. "Make sure no animal is trapped inside a sealed area — the animal will die and decompose."

And of course, don't leave your bread out on the counter.