City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
go bus union station

Union Station GO Bus Terminal is closing again for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Union Station is taking the rare step of closing the bus terminal again for Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight.

“We moved approximately 20,000 GO Transit customers out of Union Station in just an hour following Monday’s Game 5 and we’re gearing up to do it again,” a Metrolinx press release said.

GO buses will stop at 9 p.m. due to road closures for the game.

Customers travelling on the Lakeshore train can connect with buses at Port Credit GO Station. Extra trains will be on standby after the game ends.

GO bus trips will begin and end at Highway 407 Station. Customers with valid GO fare can transfer without extra payment between Highway 407 Station and Union Station.

Metrolinx officials are asking commuters to plan ahead if they are travelling into the downtown core tonight, check GO Alerts and follow @GOtransit on social media to receive immediate updates.

