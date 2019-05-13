Toronto Public Health is warning of measles exposure at the zoo and airport

If you've been to Pearson Airport, the Toronto Zoo or a popular Filipino restaurant in Scarborough at all this month, you may want to check your immunization records.

Toronto Public Health just announced in a news release that it is investigating "two lab-confirmed cases of measles in adults that are travel related."

Cases of the highly-contagious disease have been spiking across the globe in recent years thanks, in part, to what Toronto's Medical Officer of Health calls "false information" about vaccines.

Measles can spread easily to anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine and cause serious health problems for infants under one year of age, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

"Residents are reminded that the measles virus is circulating in many countries and that they should check to ensure they are protected against measles before travelling," reads the TPH media release published Monday morning.

"TPH is following up on all known contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus. The public may have been exposed to the measles virus in the following settings:

May 5

Remely's Restaurant, 4830 Sheppard Ave. E., between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC848, which departed Toronto at 8:40 p.m. and arrived in London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom at 8:35 a.m. on May 6

May 8

• Toronto Zoo between 1:30 and 5 p.m.

• Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

• Air Canada flight AC849, which departed London Heathrow airport at 2:10 p.m. and arrived at Pearson at 5 p.m.

Those who may have come into contact with the virus and are experiencing symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red rash are encouraged to contact their health care provider as soon as possible and not attend work or school.