Ontario government cutting all funding to Tourism Toronto

Those of you who hate tourists in your way all the time may find good news where others are not—Tourism Toronto is losing a ton of funding this year.

Premier Doug Ford's ongoing rounds of funding cuts across the province have now come to the tourism industry, as both Tourism Toronto and Tourism Ottawa face huge cuts.

They'll be losing $9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The money is mainly raised by tax revenue on hotel stays.

The two local tourism initiatives will be replaced with a province-wide strategy, according to a Ministry of Tourism official.

Tourism Toronto says that their efforts help contribute to the $9 billion raised from tourism in the city every year. The organization also supports initiatives in Brampton and Mississauga, which will now have no sales or support from staff.

About 44 million visitors came to Toronto last year, according to estimates, with about 15.5 million staying overnight. One third of them were from outside the country.