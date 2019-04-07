City
ameri cannabis toronto

Ameri is officially the second cannabis store to open in Toronto

Ameri Cannabis opened to the public today, marking the second legal retail cannabis store to ever launch in Toronto. 

A few people gathered outside the tiny store at 20 Cumberland St. this morning to get into the mysterious Yorkville weed store. 

There's been very little information about Ameri, which, unlike the other yet-to-open retailers Nova Cannabis, Tokyo Smoke, Canna Cabana, has no online presence to date. 

It was unclear whether or not the store would be open in time for the provincially-imposed deadline of April 1, but a sign on the door last Monday told customers they would need a few extra days. 

One Twitter user was able to screenshot a photo of the store's menu today, which appears to feature a number of flower strains from San Rafael '71, pre-rolled joints, capsules, oils, and papers. 

Toronto's first legal weed store, Hunny Pot, was the only retailer in the city to open on Monday.

