toronto weather

Toronto is going to be hit with more snow and freezing rain

The long weekend may be over, but you still have another day before the weather comes back with a vengeance. 

While today should be pretty mild, tomorrow is going to be inundated with snow and freezing rain. So much of it, in fact, that Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert

A large low pressure system is moving toward the Great Lakes, according to the weather agency, and it's going to usher an icy downpour into Toronto. 

Then, on Thursday morning, it'll change to a nice normal rain, which should turn the entire city into slush again. 

You just finished cleaning those salt stains off your shoes and pants from trudging through the slushy mess, and you'll have to do it again. Isn't winter fun? 

The city did terminate its extreme cold weather alert though, so at least there's that.

