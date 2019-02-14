Protesters block off busy Toronto intersection in support of Amazon rainforest

Hundreds are people are gathered this Valentine's Day outside consulates in 35 cities around the world to protest newly-elected Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro's deforestation policies.

Toronto is one of those cities, which you already well know if you were anywhere near Bay and Bloor Streets today.

Protesters are blocking Bay & Bloor to raise awareness of Amazon deforestation - Video by @zackatlin #Toronto pic.twitter.com/QyWh8uPLrN — blogTO (@blogTO) February 14, 2019

Local members of the Climate Save Movement group blocked off the busy intersection beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, with large swaths of red fabric and chants such as "If the Amazon dies, We die!"

Protestors demanding climate change action are blocking the Bay & Bloor intersection in #Toronto. Drivers definitely not happy about it. @CP24 @CityNews pic.twitter.com/5wuiVkevHX — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) February 14, 2019

Being that it's February 14, the demonstration was designed to ask that Bolsonaro "Be the Amazon rainforest's Valentine."

"Roses are red, Violets are blue," reads a Facebook page for the event. "If you kill the Amazon you'll fail, The rainforest is not for sale!"

The protest, inspired by Bolsonaro's announcement that the creation of new indigenous reserves will be transferred to the agriculture ministry, lasted only a few hours, but motorists weren't pleased.

What is going on at Bay & Bloor? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QKJnmnHvyp — dai in revolt 🇨🇦🇨🇴 (@daibyday) February 14, 2019

Traffic, say organizers, should be the least of anyone's worries.

"The lungs of our planet are under serious threat from new Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks to destroy the Amazon rainforest in favour of corporate gain," said Liberation TO spokesperson Johanna Nikoletos in a press release ahead of the demonstration.

"When those lungs die, the heart will stop beating."