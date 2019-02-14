City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
amazon protest toronto

Protesters block off busy Toronto intersection in support of Amazon rainforest

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hundreds are people are gathered this Valentine's Day outside consulates in 35 cities around the world to protest newly-elected Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro's deforestation policies.

Toronto is one of those cities, which you already well know if you were anywhere near Bay and Bloor Streets today.

Local members of the Climate Save Movement group blocked off the busy intersection beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, with large swaths of red fabric and chants such as "If the Amazon dies, We die!"

Being that it's February 14, the demonstration was designed to ask that Bolsonaro "Be the Amazon rainforest's Valentine."

"Roses are red, Violets are blue," reads a Facebook page for the event. "If you kill the Amazon you'll fail, The rainforest is not for sale!"

The protest, inspired by Bolsonaro's announcement that the creation of new indigenous reserves will be transferred to the agriculture ministry, lasted only a few hours, but motorists weren't pleased.

Traffic, say organizers, should be the least of anyone's worries.

"The lungs of our planet are under serious threat from new Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks to destroy the Amazon rainforest in favour of corporate gain," said Liberation TO spokesperson Johanna Nikoletos in a press release ahead of the demonstration.

"When those lungs die, the heart will stop beating."

Lead photo by

Dai in Revolt

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ice chunks are falling from buildings in downtown Toronto

Protesters block off busy Toronto intersection in support of Amazon rainforest

GO Transit releases hilarious video for Toronto auto show appearance

Chair girl is Toronto's new favourite meme

What's open and closed Family Day 2019 in Toronto

Toronto hates how expensive it is to repair the Gardiner Expressway

Plane gets stuck in snow at Toronto airport

New maps on TTC subways show the entire streetcar network