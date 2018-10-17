Toronto police are asking people to stop calling about cannabis

As cannabis became legal nation-wide today, the Toronto Police are kindly asking folks to refrain from being Sally Snitches and Tommy Tattletales and don't bother them with most cannabis concerns.

The Toronto Police tweeted out some public service announcements outlining when not to call them regarding cannabis usage now that it's legal.

Asking for directions because you're lost is not a 911 call. Reporting an adult smoking a joint isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Consumption is allowed anywhere cigarette smoking is allowed except in a motor vehicle. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/7SoescfLM5 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018

The helpful infographics show people in different non-emergency scenarios, like looking lost on a highway and staring at produce to demonstrate that neither these nor seeing someone smoking weed is cause for a 9-1-1 call.

Asking police to call your friend because you are out of minutes is not a 911 call. Calling about your neighbour's pot plants isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Up to four cannabis plants will be allowed per household. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/1rUvR9yvcT — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018

Laws in Ontario for cannabis usage prohibit anyone under the age of 19 from purchasing it and no one is allowed to drive while high.

Asking what to do with your frozen meat during a power outage is not a 911 call. Smelling weed coming from your neighbour's home isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Consumption is allowed for anyone 19yrs or older. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/6aYhbStarS — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018

Other than those instances and a few others, the Toronto Police would rather you not be a member of Narcy Narc and the Funky Bunch and let people blaze in peace.