City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto police are asking people to stop calling about cannabis

As cannabis became legal nation-wide today, the Toronto Police are kindly asking folks to refrain from being Sally Snitches and Tommy Tattletales and don't bother them with most cannabis concerns.

The Toronto Police tweeted out some public service announcements outlining when not to call them regarding cannabis usage now that it's legal.

The helpful infographics show people in different non-emergency scenarios, like looking lost on a highway and staring at produce to demonstrate that neither these nor seeing someone smoking weed is cause for a 9-1-1 call.

Laws in Ontario for cannabis usage prohibit anyone under the age of 19 from purchasing it and no one is allowed to drive while high.

Other than those instances and a few others, the Toronto Police would rather you not be a member of Narcy Narc and the Funky Bunch and let people blaze in peace.

Hector Vasquez

