U of T ranked one of the top universities in the world

The University of Toronto has just been ranked the 21st best university in the world by the Times Higher Education.

The reputable British magazine released its 2019 World University Rankings today with its biggest list to date, ranking over 1,250 universities in 86 different countries on factors like number of students per staff member and female to male student ratio.

Up one spot from last year, U of T's reigns as the best university in Canada year after year, as does its reputation as one of the top 10 publicly funded institutions worldwide.

Times Higher Education has already ranked U of T as the most reputable school in Canada, and the school was deemed the best university in Canada by the QS World University Rankings chart earlier this year.

This year's World University Rankings has U of T sandwiched between the University of Michigan, ranked number 20, and China's Tsinghua University one spot below.

The number one spot was taken by the University of Oxford for another year, followed by Cambridge, Stanford, and MIT.