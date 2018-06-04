U of T is the top Canadian school in latest world rankings

They've done it again, folks! The University of Toronto has been ranked the best school in Canada, according to the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings.

U of T tied for 22nd with Switzerland's ETH Zurich — a small improvement on last year when they were ranked 24th. The next Canadian school in the rankings was the University of British Columbia sitting at 38th, followed by McGill University in 41st.

In these rankings U.S. schools dominate, with Harvard, MIT and Stanford taking the top three spots. Closely following, however, are U.K. schools University of Cambridge and University of Oxford.

The survey is conducted on an invite-only basis where it asks senior, published academics "to name no more than 15 universities that they believe are the best for research and teaching in their field, based on their own experience."

Closer to home, in the Maclean's national reputation rankings, U of T is ranked first and trailed by other Toronto universities Ryerson and York at 13th and 21st, respectively.