U of T ranked the top university in Canada again

Slowly but surely, the University of Toronto continues to rise up the QS World University Rankings chart – and maintain ultimate dominance in almost every category among schools across Canada.

U of T came in 31st overall for the 2017-2018 academic year, moving up one spot in the rankings with a heavily-weighted "academic reputation"score of 99.7 out of 100.

This makes it the highest-ranked university in the country based on such factors as employer reputation, faculty/student ratio and academic citations. McGill was close behind at spot number 32.

It might not sound incredible, but 31 out of a total 1,130 institutions puts Toronto in the 97th percentile of all universities analyzed around the globe.

When broken down by subject, Toronto fared even better.

U of T ranked in the top 50 globally for 42 out of the 48 subjects reviewed – more than any other university in the ranking.

It took eight top 10 spots in and was one of only seven schools in the top 25 for 31 more subjects. The others were Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, UCLA and University of California-Berkeley.

Globally, the University of Toronto is ranked to have the second-best nursing program in the world. Social policy, anatomy, computer science and theology also made the top 10.

"It's gratifying to see University of Toronto researchers recognized for the excellence of their work," said Vivek Goel, the university's vice-president of research and innovation, in response to the ranking.

"Such breadth and depth of scholarship in one institution is rare globally."