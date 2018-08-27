It's going to feel like 40C in Toronto this week

Too hot and humid, too wet and stormy, just right for about twenty minutes, repeat.

This is your life now, Toronto. Get used to it (for a few more days, at least). Our super-steamy summer might be on its last legs in terms of the date, but the muggy weather will only get more intense as September approaches.

A heat warning is currently in effect across most of Southern Ontario, with Environment Canada predicting an afternoon high of 31 degrees in Toronto — though it'll feel like well above 40 outside with the humidex.

"A hot and humid air mass is forecast to affect the area today and remain in place into Wednesday," wrote the weather agency early Monday morning.

"Maximum afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees with humidex values around 40. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low twenties providing little relief from the heat.

Young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, pregnant women and those who work outdoors should be monitored for signs of heat-related illness.

The rest of us are advised to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place when possible.

TO's Medical Officer of Health has issued a Heat Warning today.More info: https://t.co/2K8fRjJi6O #Heatwarning #Keepcool — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) August 27, 2018

In addition to bringing us lots and lots of heat, the aforementioned air mass will also bless Toronto with "moisture-laden, slow-moving storms" — you know, the kind of storms that turn streetcars into submarines and Shakira into the unsinkable Molly Brown.

"As heat and humidity surge back into the region, both the instability and the water content of the air increase," warns the Weather Network. "Meaning we could be looking at one more round of torrential rainfall in parts of the Golden Horseshoe on Monday."

Two rounds of wet weather are forecast for the GTA Monday — one during the morning hours and a "second, more potent cluster" developing in the later afternoon and evening.

Both the rain and heat are expected to let up a little bit on Thursday, with temperatures dropping back into the high 20s.

The humidex will shoot back up into the mid 30s by Saturday, however, if predictions are correct — just in time for one hot and sticky Labour Day weekend.