A torrential rain storm is headed for Toronto

It's about to get really wet in Toronto, if meteorologists are correct — but that's the last of this gloomy gray haze you'll see all weekend.

Heavy rains and "very slow moving" thunderstorms are expected to make their way across the GTA on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing localized rainfall in excess of 50 mm.

That's not far off from what we saw last Tuesday, when 64.3 mm of rain fell in just two hours, completely flooding the downtown core.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto just before 3 p.m. this afternoon warning of "torrential downpours" that could hit anywhere between now and nighttime.

"Heavy downpours expected over some areas," reads the alert. "Areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of the regions this afternoon and evening. Torrential downpours will be associated with these storms."

Fortunately, the rain will usher in some welcome relief from this week's soupy air situation. With the humidex, it feels like 38 degrees outside in downtown Toronto right now.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny with respective highs of 26 and 27 degrees.