Toronto issues heat warning as temperatures soar to 40C

Prepare for a hot and sticky rest of the long weekend folks.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning, announcing that a mass of humid air moving into Southern Ontario will make today and tomorrow swelteringly hot.

Expect temperatures of 31 C or higher on both days with Humidex values near 40, and nighttime temperatures of 20 C and over.

Anyone planning to spend the remainder of the long weekend at any of the many, many events happening outside today and tomorrow should make sure to stay hydrated.

For those driving, keep it cool, calm, and air conditioned during some of this weekend's road closures — hot weather always brings road rage to an all-time high.

Those looking for spots to cool down should think about indulging in some ice cream, jumping in a pool or hitting the beach.

Thankfully the weather should go down to around 26 C on Tuesday, accompanied by a high probability of some much-needed showers.