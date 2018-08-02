Major road closures in Toronto for the August long weekend

It's going to be a weekend of celebrations and road closures in Toronto as Caribana rolls into town. It's best to just ditch the car this long weekend and get in on the action.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this long weekend in Toronto.

It's all about Caribana this weekend in Toronto, and as a result, Lake Shore Blvd. West will be closed in both directions from Colborne Lodge Dr. to Bathurst St. on August 4 at 2 a.m. until August 5 at 6 a.m.

Strachan Ave. between Lake Shore Blvd. and Fleet St//Manitoba Dr. will also be closed during this period. There will be no access to the Gardiner Expressway's Jameson/Dunn on-ramps and the off-ramp exits will be closed.

Senhor da Pedra Festival

This annual festival will have Grace St. closed from Mansfield Ave. to Dundas St. West on August 4 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and August 5 from 1:30 to midnight.