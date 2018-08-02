City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Major road closures in Toronto for the August long weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's going to be a weekend of celebrations and road closures in Toronto as Caribana rolls into town. It's best to just ditch the car this long weekend and get in on the action.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this long weekend in Toronto.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival 

It's all about Caribana this weekend in Toronto, and as a result, Lake Shore Blvd. West will be closed in both directions from Colborne Lodge Dr. to Bathurst St. on August 4 at 2 a.m. until August 5 at 6 a.m.

Strachan Ave. between Lake Shore Blvd. and Fleet St//Manitoba Dr. will also be closed during this period. There will be no access to the Gardiner Expressway's Jameson/Dunn on-ramps and the off-ramp exits will be closed.

Senhor da Pedra Festival

This annual festival will have Grace St. closed from Mansfield Ave. to Dundas St. West on August 4 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and August 5 from 1:30 to midnight.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Caribana

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman arrested after yelling racist remarks on TTC subway

Major road closures in Toronto for the August long weekend

Parkdale steps up protests against Vegandale rebranding

The Ontario government just launched its own news channel

Man spotted riding an ostrich in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2018 in Toronto

Private dispensaries and LCBO might both sell cannabis in Ontario

Fairland Funhouse and Liquor Donuts don't want to ruin Kensington