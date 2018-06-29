Extreme heat warning issued for Toronto ahead of long weekend
This weekend is going to be hot — a legitimate Heat Warning kind of hot, according to the City of Toronto.
In a new press release issued today, the City of Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, re-affirmed that there is, in fact, a heat warning and it will remain in effect "until further notice" — and they're not quite sure when it will let up.
Humidex values will be in the mid 40 C range by this afternoon.
To get out of the extreme heat, the city operates swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls, in addition to 180 air-conditioned community centres and libraries around the city.
Given the heat, you may find this map of city indoor pools, outdoor pools, wading pools and splash pads useful: https://t.co/k95kw04OQF #Toronto #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/w92Yw5VMw0— Norm Kelly (@norm) June 28, 2018
Where is this weather coming from? Is it a result of the thunderstorms? Or is it Drake's fault?
Have to love the heat warnings for Toronto on this long weekend we need it ...funny how it coincides with the release of #Scorpion which is also 🔥— Dallas Gray (@Ddog91) June 29, 2018
