Extreme heat warning issued for Toronto ahead of long weekend

This weekend is going to be hot — a legitimate Heat Warning kind of hot, according to the City of Toronto.

In a new press release issued today, the City of Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, re-affirmed that there is, in fact, a heat warning and it will remain in effect "until further notice" — and they're not quite sure when it will let up.

Humidex values will be in the mid 40 C range by this afternoon.

To get out of the extreme heat, the city operates swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls, in addition to 180 air-conditioned community centres and libraries around the city.

Given the heat, you may find this map of city indoor pools, outdoor pools, wading pools and splash pads useful: https://t.co/k95kw04OQF #Toronto #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/w92Yw5VMw0 — Norm Kelly (@norm) June 28, 2018

Where is this weather coming from? Is it a result of the thunderstorms? Or is it Drake's fault?