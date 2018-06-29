City
toronto heat wave long weekend

Extreme heat warning issued for Toronto ahead of long weekend

This weekend is going to be hot — a legitimate Heat Warning kind of hot, according to the City of Toronto. 

In a new press release issued today, the City of Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, re-affirmed that there is, in fact, a heat warning and it will remain in effect "until further notice" —  and they're not quite sure when it will let up. 

Humidex values will be in the mid 40 C range by this afternoon.

To get out of the extreme heat, the city operates swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls, in addition to 180 air-conditioned community centres and libraries around the city. 

Where is this weather coming from? Is it a result of the thunderstorms? Or is it Drake's fault?

