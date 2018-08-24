Only in Toronto #22: Drake Monopoly, the Annex Hotel, dive bar weddings

Toronto's new boutique hotel will soon be openings its doors. The Annex Hotel comes with no TVs, a second location of taco joint Seven Lives and a bit of controversy after kicking out popular video arcade bar Tilt.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we get the grand tour of the new space, and wander a few neighbourhoods west to get the details on how a couple planned a wedding on the cheap.

Plus, we check in with the people at the Scotiabank Arena to get the backstory on what's up with Drake's personalized version of Monopoly.

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.