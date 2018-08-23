Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Little Italy movie toronto

People are loving and hating the Little Italy movie shot in Toronto

A movie about the romance between two star-crossed pizza makers on College Street premiered last night at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, and it was... definitely a movie.

Called Little Italy, the film is set in Toronto's neighbourhood of the same name.

It's a rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen, as well as Danny Aiello, Andrea Martin and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Jane Seymour.

The flick's cover art went viral on Twitter earlier this year for looking like it's from 2005.

The "Romeo and Juliet of pizza" plot also struck many online as dated, but to be fair, I think that's what the filmmakers were going for?

Director Donald Petrie is, after all, the man behind Miss Congeniality, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and the Lindsay Lohan classic Just My Luck.

Most of the locals tweeting about it right now have yet to actually see the movie, but they have lots of opinions about its existence and format.

Those who attended the premier were psyched to meet actor Emma Roberts — niece of the OG romantic comedy lead Julia Roberts.

They were also stoked for Hayden Christensen, a Canadian actor who was in two Star Wars movies and dated Summer from The O.C. for about a decade.

Jaleel White — aka Steve Urkel — was there, too!

Toronto City Councillor Norm Kelly was one of many other celebrities to walk the red carpet.

Love or hate the film, it did have some pretty cool experiential marketing setups in the days leading up to its world premier in Toronto.

Who doesn't love free pizza, right?

In the words of my favourite Italian-American-Japanese video game character, "Mamma mia!"

Lead photo by

Entertainment One

