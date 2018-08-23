Justin Bieber just bought a mansion with a horse track near Toronto

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly purchased a $5-million house on a private lake just outside of Cambridge, Ontario — roughly one hour's drive from his hometown of Stratford and 1.5 hours west of Toronto.

TMZ reports that Bieber just closed a deal for the 101-acre property on Monday, though it is not yet known when he'll move in (if he plans to move in at all).

Either way, the place is balling and has a ton of room for horses.

First, there's the 9000-square-foot house itself, complete with a private gym, heated floors, a games room, an observatory room, dressing rooms, a home theatre and a two-storey, temperature-controlled wine room.

A real estate listing for the home describes it as a "modern contemporary masterpiece" with "stacked windows throughout providing incredible natural light and lake views."

TMZ describes the property as "a skosh smaller than the size of Vatican City" and notes that it comes with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage and a boathouse.

"Hike, swim, go horseback riding – or simply sit back and enjoy breathtaking sunsets over the lake," reads the listing for 6620 Concession 1 Road.

"With this estate, its 9,000+ square foot dream home, 101 acres and equestrian facility (leased out and generating significant monthly income), you get the best of all worlds."

Bieber has a private horse track now, did I mention that?

Does Bieber plan to move here with his new fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, and enjoy the simple, wealthy country life? Maybe. Or maybe it's just a cottage for his mom. Who knows?

We can, at the very least, hope that Bieber starts riding horses on Instagram at some point, because it was super fun when he did that with skateboards.