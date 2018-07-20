The guy behind the King St. middle finger is running for city council

Al Carbone – the owner of the longtime King Street restaurant Kit Kat who made headlines this winter as being one of the most outspoken people behind the anti-King Street Pilot movement – is officially running for office.

My papers have been filed with city hall. I’m now running to be your next council representative for #Ward20 #TOPoli pic.twitter.com/4C8H1yZDBT — Al Carbone Ward 20 (@AlCarboneWard20) July 20, 2018

The restaurateur who erected a giant middle finger ice sculpture in front Kit Kat this winter, then removed it, then replaced it with two icey thumbs-up, just tweeted today that he's filed the papers to run as council rep for Ward 20 once municipal elections begin on October 22.

Using the Twitter handle @AlCarboneWard20, which he started just yesterday, Carbone tweeted out photos of himself presumably submitting his application forms at City Hall.

Stay tuned to this twitter account for news about #Ward20 Toronto #TOpoli — Al Carbone Ward 20 (@AlCarboneWard20) July 19, 2018

The area he's running for, Ward 20, is Toronto's newest ward. A result of the splitting of the old Trinity-Spadina ward after last month's provincial election, the ward has no incumbent and seven candidates registered to run for the position so far.

According to The Star, Carbone said in a statement Friday:

"I’m running for city council because I’m fed up with pet projects being approved and rammed down this neighbourhoods’ collective throats with no regard to how residents, business owners and the little guys and gals trying to get around this great city … will be affected.”

Looks like it'll be an interesting race.