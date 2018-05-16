The TTC is changing the location of its streetcar stops

In an attempt to speed up service and improve pedestrian safety, the TTC is rejigging its current layout of streetcar stops.

Unfortunately for those who live in areas where the changes have already taken place, details on which stops have gone where are scant.

Toronto transit rider Robin Marwick started a bombshell of a Twitter thread on Tuesday afternoon by asking the transit commission for a list of new stops on Queen Street, east of Woodbine.

TTC customer service sent back a broken link and looped in the agency's Strategy & Service Planning department, which explained that the stops "were consolidated to improve stop spacing and journey times."

The stops were consolidated to improve stop spacing and journey times. Read more in our report to the TTC Board in 2014, when these removals were approved: https://t.co/cRlhW24Qxr ^LL — #planTTC (@TTCplanning) May 16, 2018

A report that went before the TTC Board in 2014 reveals that the current system has over 10,000 bus and streetcar stops, many of which are said to have been established "under very different operating conditions, land uses, and network connections."

All church-centric "Sunday Stops," for instance, were slated for removal at the time, as were all stops less than 200m from an adjacent stop and many that could be moved from unsignalised locations to a location with a nearby signal.

That was the last Toronto heard about the project, it seems, because 501 riders were left dazed and confused after a bunch of their stops up and relocated on May 13.

Yep. I have been trying to find an updated map on the TTC site for weeks without luck. Also, removing the stops at Lee Avenue may look good on paper but ignores how the neighbourhood works. — 😈 Dragon (@KathHalloran) May 15, 2018

"I have been attempting without success to get a list of all of the stop changes from the TTC," wrote author and transit advocate Steve Munro on Wednesday.

"To see a list of the new stop layout, you can use NextBus which has the current stop list in its schedule database."

"BTW," he continued later in the thread, "The TTC's own website has not been updated to reflect the new stop locations."

Here is the list. Very much TTC work with the internal stop numbers included. pic.twitter.com/ZRmWybTJmJ — Steve Munro (@SwanBoatSteve) May 16, 2018

Indeed, the new stops can be seen in real-time on NextBus, but not on the TTC's own website.

Interestingly, as Marwick points out, both sets now appear on Google Maps.

Google has both sets! 😄 That’s going to be fun for a while. pic.twitter.com/sH9UzLQMIf — Robin Marwick (@electricland) May 16, 2018

Some regular transit riders are displeased with the stop changes so far, and if more are to come throughout the city, more backlash will probably follow.

Fingers crossed that we get working maps of the new stop locations on other lines from the TTC before everything gets moved.