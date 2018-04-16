City
ttc storm toronto

Toronto storm causes nightmare commute on the TTC

It's the first day back after a treacherous ice storm that pummeled Toronto. And for anyone trying to get to work today, the aftermath was all too real.

This weekend saw the storm responsible for widespread power outages across the city manage to encompass several parts of the transit system as well.

Line 2 saw power outages between Kennedy and Victoria Park to the east and between Jane and Keele to the west that had the TTC breaking out the shuttle buses.

There was also a delay at Davisville on Line 1 that had everyone huddled together outside on the platform as packed trains continually passed by.

Warden and Finch stations also experienced a brief power outage, and both Lines 3 and 4 saw challenges this morning.

Anticipating technical difficulties, the TTC tried its best to off-set the delays by storing passenger trains inside of tunnels and rolling out storm trains to coat the third rails with glycol.

But alas, commute times proved extra long while nearly the whole system was impacted in some way.

Those travelling surface routes were not spared either as buses and streetcars had their fair share of difficulties trying to work through road conditions—something the city is actively working to remedy.

Slowly but surely, delays have begun to clear and things are running smoothly again, but maybe still plan ahead for longer than usual commutes over the next 24 hours.

