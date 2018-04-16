Toronto storm causes nightmare commute on the TTC

It's the first day back after a treacherous ice storm that pummeled Toronto. And for anyone trying to get to work today, the aftermath was all too real.

This weekend saw the storm responsible for widespread power outages across the city manage to encompass several parts of the transit system as well.

Good morning - start of service #TTC is as follows: Line 3 - shuttle buses. Line 2, Kennedy to Victoria Park - shuttle buses. 511 and 512 streetcar routes - buses. Follow @TTCnotices for all other service disruptions and updates. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 16, 2018

Line 2 saw power outages between Kennedy and Victoria Park to the east and between Jane and Keele to the west that had the TTC breaking out the shuttle buses.

Eastbound platform at Victoria Park is packed. Overheard #TTC crew member say that they're going to stop letting people up to prevent even more crowding. Might be faster for me to ride west then again east than it is to wait on that platform. #commuterlife #fb pic.twitter.com/dfsTpGQVyl — Elphie (@Elphie) April 16, 2018

There was also a delay at Davisville on Line 1 that had everyone huddled together outside on the platform as packed trains continually passed by.

The overcrowding is even worse than when I started. This is the 11th train in 50 minutes, @TTChelps. #TTC #delays pic.twitter.com/mhOHX6YbgT — Mary-Margaret Jones (@marymargaret) April 16, 2018

Warden and Finch stations also experienced a brief power outage, and both Lines 3 and 4 saw challenges this morning.

All lights out at finch and pretty much everywhere else #darkTO #TTC pic.twitter.com/U1KztMUGry — Joy (@JleafZ) April 16, 2018

Anticipating technical difficulties, the TTC tried its best to off-set the delays by storing passenger trains inside of tunnels and rolling out storm trains to coat the third rails with glycol.

To ensure the best service possible in the morning, we are storing subway trains in tunnels to ensure doors are not frozen at start of service tomorrow. Throughout the evening, storm trains will operate in the open cut areas to keep the third rail clear of ice. #TTC — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 16, 2018

But alas, commute times proved extra long while nearly the whole system was impacted in some way.

no big deal..took me 1.5 hrs to get to yonge via line 4! — Sally (@devilet_sasa) April 16, 2018

Those travelling surface routes were not spared either as buses and streetcars had their fair share of difficulties trying to work through road conditions—something the city is actively working to remedy.

@TTChelps really?? You’re going to suddenly short turn and. kick a full streetcar out at queens quay?! Why don’t you plan your routes correctly?!!! Screw you TTC #ttc #ttcsucks #badcustomerservice — Michelle (@MeeshaMee83) April 16, 2018

Slowly but surely, delays have begun to clear and things are running smoothly again, but maybe still plan ahead for longer than usual commutes over the next 24 hours.