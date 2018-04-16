City
Tanya Mok
Posted 12 hours ago
ttc subway

TTC brings out storm subway trains to deal with the ice

The TTC is undertaking unusual measures to deal with the ice, snow and weather related issues this weekend.

According to the TTC ‘s Executive Director of Communications Brad Ross, special "storm trains" were used last night to avoid freezing of the crucial third wheel or the subway tracks.

The use of the term storm trains is enough to let one's imagination run wild but basically they're just regular trains with glycol attached to their undercarriage to spray on the third rail.

In a series of Tweets last night Ross also stated that the TTC's subway trains would be stored in tunnels overnight to prevent the doors freezing over before service started up this morning.

It has already been a hectic start to the day for Toronto's transit system, with shuttle buses running in place of Line 3, Line 2 between Kennedy and Vic Park, a brief outage at Warden station, and a couple of major downtown streetcar routes replaced by buses.

Ross continues to send Tweet updates around the clock; for the latest information check his Twitter and TTC Notices.

Lead photo by

bloombloom

