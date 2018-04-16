TTC brings out storm subway trains to deal with the ice

The TTC is undertaking unusual measures to deal with the ice, snow and weather related issues this weekend.

According to the TTC ‘s Executive Director of Communications Brad Ross, special "storm trains" were used last night to avoid freezing of the crucial third wheel or the subway tracks.

To ensure the best service possible in the morning, we are storing subway trains in tunnels to ensure doors are not frozen at start of service tomorrow. Throughout the evening, storm trains will operate in the open cut areas to keep the third rail clear of ice. #TTC — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 16, 2018

The use of the term storm trains is enough to let one's imagination run wild but basically they're just regular trains with glycol attached to their undercarriage to spray on the third rail.

Wow, just saw a storm train. pic.twitter.com/lvvQWzWqeX — Cate (@CateCosburn) April 16, 2018

In a series of Tweets last night Ross also stated that the TTC's subway trains would be stored in tunnels overnight to prevent the doors freezing over before service started up this morning.

Went to the subway station for work. Saw this. Said, “nope”, and headed back to work from home. #ttc #TorontoIceStorm pic.twitter.com/1u3CHNhY23 — Vivian Ngai (@byviviandesign) April 16, 2018

It has already been a hectic start to the day for Toronto's transit system, with shuttle buses running in place of Line 3, Line 2 between Kennedy and Vic Park, a brief outage at Warden station, and a couple of major downtown streetcar routes replaced by buses.

My favourite part of this TTC meltdown was having to take 2 trains, a shuttle bus for 4 stops, another train, and another bus right after a night shift cause like it’s fine I don’t need to go home and sleep anyways — Zehra (@zehrbear) April 16, 2018

Ross continues to send Tweet updates around the clock; for the latest information check his Twitter and TTC Notices.