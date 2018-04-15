Toronto battered by snow and ice as city reverts to winter weather

Toronto weather, why are you like this?

In Mother Nature's most recent scam, torrents of freezing rain and snow have plagued Southern Ontario since yesterday and people trapped in the city just don't know what to do with themselves.

The unusual April climate has created tons of problems throughout the city. So far the icy weather has cause more than 550 car accidents – mostly minor – and power outages affecting thousands.

West Toronto.

Main city roads have 8 to 10 inch accumulation of ice pellets.

Just stay home folks. pic.twitter.com/g0SMqO0eUN — Jason (@JasonSanger13) April 15, 2018

Drivers be warned: it's a total mess out there, and will continue to be. According to Mayor John Tory, the city is holding off on plowing to avoid major flooding, but will continue to salt the roads.

Weather today in #Toronto is exactly what I imagine a post apocalyptic world would be like. Hail plus 60km/h wind equals exposed skin sandblasting. We call it "mid spring." — David (@RevisitingLife) April 15, 2018

While the temperature will warm up eventually, it looks like Mother Nature plans on serving up more extreme wind, ice pellets, and 25 millimetres of rain for the rest of the day.

Needless to say, our hopes for a seamless transition into spring – or at the very least, our weekend plans – have been ruined.

Landed in Toronto Airport. Luggage lost, missed flights to NFLD & Halifax. 80% of all flights are cancelled. 90 min wait for cabs. No hotels within 45 mins of the airport. Food & bottle water nonexistent. Toronto Airport is like a natural disaster. Oh it’s also - 6 C degrees 😝 pic.twitter.com/bbhLXSlVYV — William Tait (@tait3100) April 15, 2018

More than 500 flights to and from Pearson have been cancelled since yesterday, crushing any possibility of escaping this awful weather.

— sam newman (@saam_newman) April 14, 2018

On top of that, last night's Raptors game against the Washington Wizards was delayed because of a snow-related leak from the ACC's roof (we won anyway, go team.)

Both Raptors and Leafs fans were forced to stay out of Jurassic Park for last night's games, though some brave souls tried to brave the cold before the park officially closed just hours before the Wizards faceoff.

My university is closed today because of a snow storm.... it’s April and my summer vacation was supposed to start today...... — monica♡ (@joonsugar) April 14, 2018

And Ryerson, Waterloo, McMaster and Wilfrid Laurier have all postponed weekend exams due to the weather, meaning school still isn't over.

Do yourself a favour, Toronto, and stay inside until this ice storm is over. pic.twitter.com/QWDIvWSCuw — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) April 14, 2018

Walking outside right now feels like a slap in the face (literally, the wind hurts). Let's just hibernate until the snow goes away.