weather toronto

Toronto battered by snow and ice as city reverts to winter weather

Toronto weather, why are you like this? 

In Mother Nature's most recent scam, torrents of freezing rain and snow have plagued Southern Ontario since yesterday and people trapped in the city just don't know what to do with themselves.

The unusual April climate has created tons of problems throughout the city. So far the icy weather has cause more than 550 car accidents – mostly minor – and power outages affecting thousands. 

Drivers be warned: it's a total mess out there, and will continue to be. According to Mayor John Tory, the city is holding off on plowing to avoid major flooding, but will continue to salt the roads.

While the temperature will warm up eventually, it looks like Mother Nature plans on serving up more extreme wind, ice pellets, and 25 millimetres of rain for the rest of the day. 

Needless to say, our hopes for a seamless transition into spring – or at the very least, our weekend plans – have been ruined. 

More than 500 flights to and from Pearson have been cancelled since yesterday, crushing any possibility of escaping this awful weather.

On top of that, last night's Raptors game against the Washington Wizards was delayed because of a snow-related leak from the ACC's roof  (we won anyway, go team.) 

Both Raptors and Leafs fans were forced to stay out of Jurassic Park for last night's games, though some brave souls tried to brave the cold before the park officially closed just hours before the Wizards faceoff.

And Ryerson, Waterloo, McMaster and Wilfrid Laurier have all postponed weekend exams due to the weather, meaning school still isn't over. 

Walking outside right now feels like a slap in the face (literally, the wind hurts). Let's just hibernate until the snow goes away.

