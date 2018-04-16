City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto storm

Widespread damage and power outages caused by Toronto storm

City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winter weather had taken a hold of Toronto as it recovers from a weekend of heavy winds and chunks of ice that managed to cause widespread power outages, damages and just pure gloominess.   

A special weather statement issued for southern Ontario predicted Toronto would get a coating of ice up to 20mm thick and winds reaching 60/km per hour.

The prediction turned out to be true as Toronto Hydro reported as many as 44,000 households experienced power outages across the GTA over the weekend.

Trees proved to be a big culprit with many sending loose branches whirling about or becoming downed entirely in the mix.

It didn't help that Hydro poles themselves took a beating as well, both in Toronto and beyond the city's borders.

Not surprisingly, getting around became hazardous throughout the city and the TTC experienced delays due to road and track conditions.

Cars were not spared either, with some reporting that their vehicle had got caught in the crossfire of the storm.

A car crushed under a tree at Lisgar Street and Afton Avenue in Little Portugal. Photo courtesy of Jim MacDonald.

Traffic on the major highways proved to be a nightmare as well, with hundreds of reported collisions.

One spunky pup narrowly missed a tree falling while out for his daily frolic.

Some in Ontario, on the other hand, got into the spirit of it all. Cause why not? It's Canada.

This morning brought a messy TTC commute and additional concern over flooding.

Maybe one day spring will finally arrive.

Lead photo by

kcbowertoronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Cost of renting an apartment in Toronto climbs 10 per cent

CN Tower closes after falling ice damages nearby buildings

Toronto storm causes nightmare commute on the TTC

Toronto worried about ice falling from condo buildings

Widespread damage and power outages caused by Toronto storm

Toronto wood sculpture by the lake destroyed by waves

TTC brings out storm subway trains to deal with the ice

Toronto battered by snow and ice as city reverts to winter weather