ice storm toronto

Toronto could be hit with an ice storm this weekend

Remember when you wished spring would go away and Toronto would get an ice storm already? Well, guess what? The forecast for this weekend calls for a hefty dose of icy goodness.

Environment Canada - ever the bearer of bad news lately - has issued a special weather statement for parts of Southern Ontario that may see an ice storm roll through on Saturday, followed by heavy rains on Sunday.

All that back and forth and up and down weather over the past week has culminated into a whimsical "fast-moving low pressure system" bent on keeping us in a perpetual state of winter.

There may be up to 20 millimetres of ice crusted over the GTA that, combined with strong winds, may see a repeat of last week's Toronto edition of The Wizard of Oz.

In knowing what to expect from having braved the Ice Storm of '13, it may not be such a bad idea to break out the Snuggie and pick up a tea light or two on your way home from work tomorrow.

Just a suggestion.

Roozbeh Rokni

