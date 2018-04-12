Toronto could be hit with an ice storm this weekend
Remember when you wished spring would go away and Toronto would get an ice storm already? Well, guess what? The forecast for this weekend calls for a hefty dose of icy goodness.
Environment Canada - ever the bearer of bad news lately - has issued a special weather statement for parts of Southern Ontario that may see an ice storm roll through on Saturday, followed by heavy rains on Sunday.
#Toronto: Just a heads up, but Environment Canada is warning of a “major” ice storm Saturday and Sunday with 20+ millimetres of freezing rain expected, along with gusty winds of 60 km/h, that may cause “widespread” power outages. #ONStorm— Hits 93 Toronto (@Hits93Toronto) April 11, 2018
All that back and forth and up and down weather over the past week has culminated into a whimsical "fast-moving low pressure system" bent on keeping us in a perpetual state of winter.
April 11, 2018
There may be up to 20 millimetres of ice crusted over the GTA that, combined with strong winds, may see a repeat of last week's Toronto edition of The Wizard of Oz.
Spring ? #FakeSpring ☃️🌨— Mike (@mikev527) April 11, 2018
In knowing what to expect from having braved the Ice Storm of '13, it may not be such a bad idea to break out the Snuggie and pick up a tea light or two on your way home from work tomorrow.
Just a suggestion.
