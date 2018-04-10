City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
snow toronto

Toronto can't believe it snowed last night

City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Spring in Toronto keeps playing games with our hearts while it decides what it wants to do with itself.

Many woke up this morning to see that the city had been given a light sprinkling of snow.

Temperatures have been relatively steady as of late, generally hovering around the freezing mark with the occasional plus during the day and minus in the evening.

It's fair to want spring to just feel like spring already and cut all of this frosty nonsense at once.

Toronto has been seeing its fair share of temperamental weather over the past week, with a heavy rainfall that was followed by a vicious windstorm.

But it looks like the wish for a springy spring might soon come true as temperatures are expected to rise to 7 degrees tomorrow and 14 on Wednesday.

April is always bullshit.

A post shared by Lee-Anne Goodman (@lgoodman25) on

It won't be all roses just yet, however, as both rain and flurries are expected for the remainder of the week.

Lead photo by

Heather S Robertson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto can't believe it snowed last night

House of the week: 1 Hauteview Court

Toronto condo owners will soon need to pay extra if they have a dog

People are furious after massive Vaughan condo project canceled

This is the perfect Toronto street before it won't be

The 10 most popular places in Etobicoke

Toronto announces plans to help businesses along Eglinton

Half of Toronto condos bought last year were by investors