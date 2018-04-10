Toronto can't believe it snowed last night

Spring in Toronto keeps playing games with our hearts while it decides what it wants to do with itself.

Many woke up this morning to see that the city had been given a light sprinkling of snow.

This Toronto weather is struggling....woke up and there was snow on the ground!!! Can’t wait to be in ATL this wknd!!! This is ridiculous 😒 #aintnospring — Danny CIABOUNCE 🇬🇭 ♏️ (@Damps32) April 10, 2018

Temperatures have been relatively steady as of late, generally hovering around the freezing mark with the occasional plus during the day and minus in the evening.

Why did it snow in Toronto noww — Sobra ☺ ‏ (@sobzee) April 10, 2018

It's fair to want spring to just feel like spring already and cut all of this frosty nonsense at once.

Toronto has been seeing its fair share of temperamental weather over the past week, with a heavy rainfall that was followed by a vicious windstorm.

But it looks like the wish for a springy spring might soon come true as temperatures are expected to rise to 7 degrees tomorrow and 14 on Wednesday.

April is always bullshit. A post shared by Lee-Anne Goodman (@lgoodman25) on Apr 10, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

It won't be all roses just yet, however, as both rain and flurries are expected for the remainder of the week.