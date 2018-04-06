City
Toronto is not happy about all of this snow in April

Where is spring? What is this cold, fluffy garbage? Who's in charge of the weather, and why do they hate Toronto so much?

People around the city are, for the most part, sad as heck today that winter seems to have gone and come back for the third (or is it fourth now?) time this season so far.

With an average high of 9.1 C, it's rare for April 6 to see snow, let alone a full-out winter storm. 

And yet...

still cold and snowy April #universityoftoronto #toronto #canada

High winds and heavy rains are to be expected in April, but it straight up looks like December out there today.

It's a depressing scene, even for those who actually kind of like winter weather a little bit.

It’s April and it’s still snowing😭😭😭😭

"It's not charming in April," as one local put it on Twitter."It's now Mother Nature's dandruff."

"We have had 3 winters in Southern Ontario this year," wrote someone else. "Today in Toronto we have light snow and temperature hovering around -2C and it's April."

#Snow in April

Wet snow is expected to clear up early this afternoon in the GTA, but more is set to fall just in time for the Friday evening commute.

"Another burst of snow is expected as the cold front crosses the region," reports the Weather Network.

Bands of lake-effect snow will redevelop on Friday evening, according to meteorologists, resulting in dangerous driving conditions "as wind gusts over 60 km/h will produce whiteouts."

Spring 🇨🇦

"Are we on a repeat cycle here?" asked The Weather Network's Doug Gillham this morning. "The threat for lake effect flurries will continue into Saturday with a brisk north wind adding a noticeable wind chill."

"In fact, according to temperatures this weekend will be more typical of late February and early March than what they should be for early April."

Jamaica, anybody?

