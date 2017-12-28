This is what Toronto looks like consumed by the cold

How can something so crushingly painful be so, incredibly beautiful? It's one of the paradoxical truths of winter; the colder it gets outside, the prettier everything tends to look.

Toronto is currently experiencing one of the most brutal cold weather snaps we've seen in years, prompting many online to declare their allegiances to the couch – because if you don't go out, you can't get frostbite.

But nor can you see any of the stunning frost patterns beyond your own window.

The entire city is sparkling today with ice and snow and glossy buildings.

It may be jaw-chatteringly cold out there, but it almost looks comfortable when captured on camera – like a soft winter wonderland.

It's not comfortable outside, of course. Environment Canada lifted its extreme cold weather warning for Toronto this afternoon, but Toronto Public Health's extreme cold weather alert remains in effect.

In either case, it feels like -22 Celsius with the windchill.

That's what makes all of these winter photos on Instagram so impressive. People actually had to go outside today for shots like this.

In many cases, they likely had to take off their gloves to capture the magic.

Even with touch-sensitive mitts, it's difficult to focus an iPhone camera.

Thanks to everybody with the guts to actually go out and capture the effects of this confusingly gorgeous season.