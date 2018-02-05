Frigid weather expected in Toronto through late March

If you were getting excited about the balmy temperatures in Toronto this weekend, there's bad news on the horizon. Weather Network forecasters predict that, despite a few warm periods, an early spring isn't in the cards.

What's far more likely is that we'll get more of the same cyclical weather that we've experienced thus far — brutal cold snaps followed by brief periods of respite.

On Sunday night, for instance, temperatures dropped 10 degrees, from above-zero right back down to -10. Forecasters are now predicting snowsqualls on Wednesday. There will be gusty winds, heavy snowfall around the GTA, and even white-outs.

Slick roads & walkways this morning as temperatures took a 10+ degree drop in southern Ontario overnight. Snow squalls today, widespread snow on Wednesday & Friday and a messy weekend system. Get ready for difficult travel this week. Details here: https://t.co/EXsT1ZZ6UX #onstorm pic.twitter.com/aShNm3FSTn — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 5, 2018

It’s tempting to confuse this past weekend’s initial warming trend as an early sign that spring is around the corner, but even Canada’s most trusted groundhogs couldn't seem to agree on the end of winter this year.

Meteorologists predict yet another warm period coming in mid-February, but even then it won't be time to put away your parka. The change in the weather isn't expected to last long.

"We can already see a couple of trends in the global pattern that signal a return to a colder pattern before the end of February and likely continuing deep into March," notes Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham.

Well, I’ll be going back into hibernation then.