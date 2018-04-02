Free parking in Toronto today for Easter Monday

Even if you're not the religious type, this might be a sign that someone is watching over you as there's free on-street parking all over Toronto this Easter Monday.

The Toronto Police Service issued a news release last week outlining that parking enforcement would not be cracking down on anyone for failure to pay for parking all day today.

This is not an April fools joke. pic.twitter.com/I1830WKNCl — Norm Kelly (@norm) April 1, 2018

The news release stipulates that a good chunk of parking-related paying regulations that so often induce panic for the average driver will be waived - as they usually are - on this special holiday.

This doesn't mean that parking laws are void, and you should still practice driving and parking responsibly at all times.

Enjoy the freedom while you can.