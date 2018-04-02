Free parking in Toronto today for Easter Monday

City
Even if you're not the religious type, this might be a sign that someone is watching over you as there's free on-street parking all over Toronto this Easter Monday.

The Toronto Police Service issued a news release last week outlining that parking enforcement would not be cracking down on anyone for failure to pay for parking all day today.

The news release stipulates that a good chunk of parking-related paying regulations that so often induce panic for the average driver will be waived - as they usually are - on this special holiday.

This doesn't mean that parking laws are void, and you should still practice driving and parking responsibly at all times.

Enjoy the freedom while you can.

