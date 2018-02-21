City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
TTC Subway

There's a major TTC closure on Line 1 this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
After a cancelled TTC subway closure originally planned for the Family Day long weekend, Toronto is now back on track for its regularly scheduled weekend closure.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 24 and 25 thanks to Metrolinx's work to prepare for the arrival of Eglinton Crosstown LRT and various TTC maintenance work in the area.

ttc subway closure

The TTC will increase east-west service on surfaces routes to help get passengers to the Spadina section of Line 1.

Customers are strongly encouraged to use the University side of Line 1. Express service is being added to east/west routes.

According to the TTC, "all stations will be open for fare sales, connections and access to surface vehicles. Buses that normally service Davisville Station will board outside on Yonge St., Chaplin Cres. and Davisville Ave."

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled shutdown will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on March 10 and 11 due to signal upgrades.

Lead photo by

Nick Wons

