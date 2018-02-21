There's a major TTC closure on Line 1 this weekend

After a cancelled TTC subway closure originally planned for the Family Day long weekend, Toronto is now back on track for its regularly scheduled weekend closure.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 24 and 25 thanks to Metrolinx's work to prepare for the arrival of Eglinton Crosstown LRT and various TTC maintenance work in the area.

Customers are strongly encouraged to use the University side of Line 1. Express service is being added to east/west routes.

According to the TTC, "all stations will be open for fare sales, connections and access to surface vehicles. Buses that normally service Davisville Station will board outside on Yonge St., Chaplin Cres. and Davisville Ave."

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled shutdown will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on March 10 and 11 due to signal upgrades.