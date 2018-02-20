Toronto is getting a big Italian food festival by the water this summer

A new Italian food festival is coming to Ontario Place this summer, so get ready to overdose on gourmet pizza and Parmigiano Reggiano.

A Tavola – which means "to the table" or "come and eat" in Italian – is a 19+ event that will take place on a yet-to-be-decided weekend this summer at Ontario Place's West Island.

The event is still accepting vendor applications, so details on who and what will be offered are still up in the air, but the festival promises to showcase cuisine from all over Italy for a three day stint.

One novel feature of the festival that sounds intriguing is plans to host a weekend brunch, with a potential menu of dishes like breakfast pizzas, biscotti with espresso, egg in the hole toasts, and Prosecco. What would an Italian brunch be without some bubbles?

Working in collaboration with the hosts of Toronto's Chef Cartel, it wouldn't be surprising if this festival, which is headed up by events company Lulu Unlimited, also featured some Italian cook offs.

The early word is that there will also be live entertainment during the fest, so there will be more to do than just gorge all day. Pre-sale tickets for general admission will be available online once organizers settle on a date.