Flooding has turned Trinity Bellwoods into a spooky wonderland

Thanks to an early dose of spring, Trinity Bellwoods Park has taken on an otherworldy look over the last couple of days. Where once there was a makeshift ice rink, now you'll find an eerie flood zone that's spawned a misty spectacle in the early morning and evening hours.

You can thank the underground presence of Garrison Creek for the persistent flooding in this area, which is not unfamiliar with the winter swamp phenomenon. Let's not even imagine how nasty the water quality is along the messy surface of the Dog Bowl. Shudder.

Still, it all looks rather dramatic. A film crew would pay a lot of money to create a moody scene like this, which looks both foreboding and beautiful all at once.

Walking along the main path on Tuesday morning, it was hard to resist the sense that an apparition would appear out of the mist.

With daily highs expected to remain above freezing through the weekend, there might be more mist in store. Just make sure to wear some heavy duty rain boots if you're heading to the park.