City
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
trinity bellwoods skating rink

Toronto just got an epic new skating rink

City
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's weather has been erratic over the last little while, breaking records for both cold and heat. The city was predicted to be an icy mess following the big melt last week, but the wild temperature swing has also delivered a welcome gift. 

There's now an amazing natural skating rink at the heart of Trinity Bellwoods Park, and people have been sure to take advantage of this serendipitous gift from Mother Nature.

A post shared by Asia Molly (@asiav) on

The area affectionately known as the Dog Bowl has long been a site of local flooding thanks to the buried Garrison Creek, so conditions were perfect for the formation of the ice pad when rain and melting snow were followed by plummeting temperatures leading into the weekend.

It's actually remarkable how large the frozen surface is, and how good the ice quality can be at its centre. Someone would have to put a lot of hard work in to build a rink like this from scratch, but all this one needed was some wacky weather. 

The forecast for this week suggests that the rink will remain skateable for a few days yet. And, unlike the risky practice of skating on Toronto's harbour, even if the ice starts to thin out, there's no profound danger lurking underneath. 

A post shared by bob whalen (@bobwhalen) on

Well, that is if you don't count dog litter as a huge deterrent.

Lead photo by

@billiejeanxoxo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Major road closures about to turn Eglinton into a nightmare

TTC to remove streetcars on Dundas and Carlton routes

Toronto just got an epic new skating rink

The Condom Shack is closing after 25 years on Queen West

The top 25 historical buildings in Toronto

Water skiing squirrel was the star of the weekend in Toronto

Man trying to blow up Toronto gas station caught on video

Toronto mall ranked one of world's worst for counterfeit goods