Toronto just shattered another temperature record

Less than one week after straight up shattering an almost 60-year-old temperature record with blistering cold weather, Toronto just broke another record – in the opposite direction.

At around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the thermometers at Pearson International Airport reached 12.3 C.

These are the warmest temperatures our city has ever seen on January 11 in recorded history, according to Evironment Canada's averages and extremes index. Previously, the highest temperature reached on this day was 11.7 C in 1975.

Am I the only one who's freaked out about this?

Toronto saw its coldest Jan. 4th ever at -23 C last Thursday. We've jumped 35 degrees in only six days and will dropping back down at least 20 degrees this weekend.

I'd scream at the sky right now about how the weather should make up its damn mind, but that's probably a bad idea.

We all know how mother nature feels about humans right now. Not very good. She wants us all to freeze and then slip on sidewalks and then freeze back up again. It's bull.